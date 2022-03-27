Kerala Governor Urges Youngsters To Follow Ideals Of Swami Vivekananda; Lauds Sardar Patel

While speaking at an event on Hindu God Lord Ram, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday underscored the efforts of Sardar Patel for the development and welfare of the country. He further urged the coming generations to tread on the path shown by Swami Vivekananda and follow his ideals.

"I remember the time in 1947 when India got independence from British rule. We are immensely grateful to Sardar Patel for our independence. Our words cannot suffice the contribution made by Patel towards the country,” he said while addressing an event at the Indian Institute of Mass Communications (IIMC) in Delhi.

'Inclusive society created by Lord Ram an excellent example of Unity'': Kerala Guv

Speaking at the seminar, ‘Pravasi Desho mein Ram,’ the Kerala Governor went on to say, “Majority of the people, whether they are atheists or are unreligious, can learn a lot from the ideals of Swami Vivekananda. Swami Vivekananda had once said, Knowledge is nothing but an attempt to find unity amidst diversity.”

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan described Lord Rama as the embodiment of Indian culture, saying that Lord Ram's personality is distinctive and he is a great hero of all eras. "The creation of an inclusive society by Lord Ram is an excellent example of social harmony and unity," he said

Besides the Kerala Governor, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Kiren Rijiju are some other high profile invitees that will be speaking at the two-day event.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @IIMC_India/Twitter)