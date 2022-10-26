Kerala Governor Writes To CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeking Action Against Finance Minister Balagopal

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informing that he has "ceased to enjoy pleasure" in Finance Minister K N Balagopal, indicating his withdrawal from the state cabinet, an official source said here on Wednesday.

In his letter to the CM, the Governor alleged that Balagopal delivered a speech at a University campus here on October 19, seeking to stoke the fire of regionalism and provincialism and undermining the unity of India and he was left with no option but to convey that the Finance Minister has "ceased to enjoy my pleasure".

He also directed the Chief Minister to take action which is constitutionally appropriate.

