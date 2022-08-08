In a fresh faceoff between Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, the Kerala Governor is yet to sign 11 ordinances, sources revealed. While the Kerala government had sought the renewal of earlier ordinances including the amendment to the Kerala Lokayukta Act, Khan departed from Delhi on August 5 without signing them and is expected to return to the state on August 11. Speaking to the media, the Governor explained that he cannot blindly sign ordinances without reading them.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad asserted, "Where is the question of my not signing them? Ordinance means that I should be able to apply my mind. I should have time to see the contents of the ordinance. So everything comes together on a day when I am leaving to attend a national meeting- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, how can I sign that? I need time to go into the details."

He added, "I had made it clear long time back that Indian media has made so critical of our former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Sahab that he signed every ordinance without applying his mind. You expect me to sign the ordinance without applying my mind? You want me to do that? I am leaving to attend a national committee meeting. In the evening, something comes. I don't have the time to go through it. And secondly, we must uphold the spirit of democracy. Ruling through ordinance is not something which is desirable."

Arif Mohammad Khan was reportedly upset when the state government tried to take away the power of the Governor to appoint the Vice-Chancellor of Universities. In response, he appointed a sub-committee to select the VC. If he fails to sign the ordinances on time, they will become legally void. Thus, if the Lokayukta amendment ordinance lapses, trouble may be in store for the CM against whom a complaint has been registered for the purported misuse of the disaster relief fund.

The Lokayukta amendment ordinance

The aforesaid ordinance amends Section 14 of the Kerala Lokayukta Act, 1999, which empowers the Lokayukta or the Upa-Lokayukta to issue a declaration directing any public servant including the Chief Minister to vacate his post if the complaint against him is proved.

The amendment allows the competent authority i.e the Governor, the Chief Minister, or the government to reject such a declaration after giving an opportunity to be heard. The state government's decision was perceived as a fallout of KT Jaleel having to resign as a minister during Vijayan's previous term as the CM because of a directive by the Lokayukta.