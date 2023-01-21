Kerala Govt Acts On HC Ultimatum, Attaches 60 Properties Of PFI Leaders

Following the ultimatum from Kerala HC on the delay in recovery of damages in connection with a protest by banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in September 2022, the state revenue department on Friday attached 60 properties of arrested leaders of the PFI.

The officials said the properties of the arrested accused are being attached across various locations in Kerala. The PFI leaders are accused of damaging public property worth crores of rupees during a hartal called by the banned organisation against the nationwide raids on its offices and arrest of its leaders following its ban.

Court issues ultimatum

After the delay by the Kerala government in taking action against PFI, the state HC directed the government to complete the recovery of damages and file a district-wise report by January 23. The HC also said that it is not necessary to issue a notice before conducting the recovery proceedings.

The state’s top court also expressed its displeasure over keeping the recovery exercise on hold, which was due to be completed by January 15.

Loss & damages during PFI strike

According to the documents filed by the Kerala government before the court on November 7, 2022, a total loss of Rs 86 lakh was incurred due to violence on the day of the protest by PFI in September 2022. Additionally, a submission was also made by the government that private persons incurred a loss of over Rs 16 lakh. In the matter, the state police have registered 361 cases and arrested 2,674 people, the government had said then.

Earlier, the High Court held the PFI accountable and asked its ex-state general secretary Abdul Sattar to deposit Rs 5.2 crore with the Home Department for the damages to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the state government in connection with the arson on the day of the strike.

Sattar, the then-general secretary of PFI had called a strike after the outfit was banned by the central government for unlawful activities.