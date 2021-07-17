Kerala Govt Amends Dowry Prohibition Rules, Appoints District Officers Amid Rise In Cases

In view of increasing cases of dowry harassment in the state, the Kerala government has amended its dowry Prohibition rules. According to the new amended norms, dowry prohibition officers will be appointed in all 14 districts in the state. State Health Minister Veena George said the post of dowry prohibition officers had existed on a regional basis in 3 districts- Thiruvanthapuram, Emakula and Kozhikode and it has now been expanded to all districts.

Kerala govt amends Dowry Prohibition rules

Veena George said as part of the initiative, the Director of Women and Child Development has been appointed as the Chief Dowry Prohibition officer. "The appointment of the dowry prohibition officers is part of the government's efforts to crack down on dowry in view of increasing cases nowadays," George added.

Remarking that the first phase of the training of district officers has been completed, George said that the Kerala government had already invited expression of interest from voluntary organisations for assisting women in complaints related to dowry. Besides this, steps have been taken to set up district advisory boards and intensify awareness programmes, she added.

Informing that awareness classes for students on gender and rules for women are being conducted in association with colleagues and National Service Schemes, the Minister said that the LDF government has come out with a series of measures to curb the decade-old practice of giving and accepting dowry as part of marriages in the wake of a series of dowry-related deaths that had rocked the state recently.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recently observed a day-long fast urging people to get rid of the menace. State police also kicked off a ''Say No to Dowry'' campaign against dowry atrocities on women.

(Image: PTI)