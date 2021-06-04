Kerala Govt Announces COVID-19 Relief Package Of Rs 20,000 Crore In Budget Session

As the Kerala Budget Session began on Friday, the state Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has unveiled a COVID-19 relief package. He has announced a Rs 20,000 crore COVID stimulus for the state. This was the first part of the budget session in Kerala.

Here are some of the key highlights:

₹20,000 crore COVID-19 revival package

Steps to expedite coastal highway project

No coercive steps to ensure tax remittance

The Finance Minister reported a revenue inflow of ₹1,30,981.06 crore

Monthly stipend of ₹2,000 to orphaned children till they attain the age of 18 in addition to the one-time payment of ₹. 3 lakhs

Government Medical College Hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode to have state-of-the-art isolation facilities to treat transmissible diseases like COVID-19, ebola

The Institute of Advanced Virology to spearhead the State's efforts to boost vaccine research and production.

Allocation of ₹50 lakh for the proposed Centre for Disease Control

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said the health department has prepared a COVID surge management plan and a COVID-19 treatment guideline for newborns and children in the state.

COVID In Kerala

Kerala registered 18,853 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday taking the total number of those affected by the deadly virus to 25.54 lakh. The toll rose to 9,375 with 153 more deaths.

Health Minister Veena George said 1.23 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 15.22 percent. Till now, 2.01 crore samples have been tested. Among the districts, Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases at 2,448, followed by Kollam with 2,272 and Palakkad 2,201.

"Out of those found infected today, 110 reached the state from outside while 17,521 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,143 are yet to be traced. Seventy nine health workers are also among the infected," Minister said in a release.

(With Agency Inputs)