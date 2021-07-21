Kerala Govt Announces Mass COVID-19 Testing Camps, Extends Weekend Lockdown In State

Reacting to a continued streak of reporting the highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Kerala government on Wednesday announced mass testing campaign in the state. According to the government, the mass testing will be focused on districts with a high Test Positivity Rate (TPR). The state government also announced a continuation of its weekend lockdown.

Kerala to have mass mass COVID-19 testing camps

The Pinarayi Vijayan led government has now directed the Health and Family Welfare Department, to conduct a mass testing campaign on Friday, 23rd July 2021 with a target of 3 lakh tests across Kerala. According to the order, the testing campaign will have a special focus on districts where the seven-day average Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is above 10%. The state has also announced a complete lockdown on July 24 and 25 , with the same guidelines as issued for June 12 and 13, continuing its series of weekend lockdowns.

The decision for the mass COVID testing campaign comes after the state posted its highest single-day count of fresh Coronavirus cases in 45 days. Kerala on Tuesday, July 20, recorded 16,848, fresh cases, which became the highest daily tally the state reported since June 5 when the tally was 17,328. Kerala’s high infection tally amounted to over 42% of the country’s single-day tally which stood at 39,785.

Supreme Court pulls up Kerala govt on relaxation of COVID-19 norms

The state government of Kerala was on the receiving end for the last few days after it allowed relaxations on COVID-19 regulations on the occasion of Bakrid. Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court took cognizance of the Kerala government’s decision of relaxing COVID-19 regulations, and said that the decision reflects “sorry states of affairs”. The apex court pulled up the government and asked to reflect on Article 21, which states that citizen’s right to life is paramount, while noting that the decision taken by the state was ‘alarming’.

In response, the Kerala government filed an affidavit in reply, justifying, its order allowing shops to remain open till 8 pm from July 18-20 on account of Bakrid celebrations. Maintaining that the relaxations were given to traders as they have stocked up goods for Bakrid for a long time, it also listed measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The state government pointed out that the relaxations were allowed at places with an average test positivity rate less than 15% whereas, it was only applicable on Monday, Juky 19, in other areas. However, the SC made it clear that the relaxation in such places was uncalled for amid present scenario of COVID-19.

IMAGE: PTI