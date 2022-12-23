Kerala Govt Apologises To HC For Failing To Recover Damages From Violence Caused By PFI

The Kerala government issued an unconditional apology to the Kerala High Court on Friday, December 23 for not adhering to its directions against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in recovering damages caused during the strike called by the organisation. The outfit carried out the protest against the countrywide raids on its offices and leaders.

Moreover, the government submitted before the court the items seized by the registration department, which will be taken in custody before January 15. Notably, the PFI had caused widespread damage to public property on September 23, the day it had called for a strike to protest against the raids on its offices and leaders across the country by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 22.

Kerala Govt tendered an unconditional apology before the Kerala HC for not complying with its direction of recovery of damages from the banned PFI & its Secretary. Government informed the Court that they will seize the items found by the registration department before January 15. pic.twitter.com/uK3pyOfep1 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022

‘Public property ₹5.20 Cr worth destroyed’: Kerala govt

The state government of Kerala had submitted an affidavit before the HC, informing that the damage was caused to public property to the tune of ₹5.20 Cr during the bandh on September 23. The HC had also ordered PFI to pay for the damage caused to the additional chief secretary (home), failing which the court ordered the government to confiscate its property and auction.

However the government failed to meet the timeline set by the HC to recover the damages from PFI and sought a one month extension, which triggered a strict response from the court. “The state government cannot adopt such a callous attitude when called upon to implement the directions of the court, especially in the matter of public interest and involving destruction of property,” it observed. The timeline was further extended by the HC to January 31 saying there will be no additional extensions.

Following the bandh on September 23, the state police arrested 2,500 people and registered 349 cases in connection with the violence, in which many government buses and shops were damaged. The HC had instructed that without recovering damages from the arrested, they should not be released on bail. Most of the top leadership of the banned PFI - founding member E Abubakar, its national president OMA Salam and general secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram were taken to the Tihar jail by the NIA.

Image: PTI