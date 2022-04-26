Kerala govt asks all anganwadis to submit fitness certificates in light of building wall collapse

Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 26 (PTI) A day after an anganwadi building wall collapsed that left a four-year-old child injured, the Kerala government on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to submit fitness certificates of all anganwadis in the state.

State Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George asked the Director of the WCD department to take stern action against the officers responsible for letting the anganwadi function in such dilapidated conditions.

She said the state government will ensure free treatment for the child and financial aid of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the family.

The incident happened at an anganwadi in Kottayam district on Monday morning.

Gautham, the four-year-old boy and a resident of Panaykkachira, got injured when one side of the room collapsed on the outer side of the class. The child sustained injuries after the debris of the collapsed wall fell on him.

"The Director of the Women and Child Development department has asked all concerned programme officers of the department to submit the fitness certificates of all Anganawadis in the state within 10 days," the minister's office said in a release.

The government also instructed the authorities to shift the anganwadis if the buildings they are functioning in are in a dilapidated state and not safe for children.

The government has sought a report from the WCD Director regarding the building wall collapse.

The Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) superintendent concerned was suspended and an explanation was sought from the District Women and Child Development officer, Programme officer and Child Development project officer. PTI RRT HDA

