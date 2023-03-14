Kerala Govt Faces Heat Over Brahmapuram Fire; HC Seeks More Details, Oppn Stages Walkout

Twelve days after a massive fire broke out in the solid waste management site in Brahmapuram, the state government declared it has successfully doused the inferno, however, the Kerala HC in a hearing on March 13 observed that all concerned rules to be followed for solid waste treatment were violated at the site.

On the other hand, the state assembly opposition on Tuesday saw uproarious scenes with the opposition UDF MLAs protesting at the Well of the House and conducting a ‘parallel session’ before staging a walkout.

Court seeks information on Brahmapuram site operations

The Kerala HC in a suo moto petition sought the contract documents from the Kochi Municipal Corporation and asked for a complete account of the money spent on waste management by the civic body during the seven-year period.

The High Court pulled up the Ernakulam District Collector for not raising the issue when the Brahmapuram matter was considered, it later criticised the official and said, ‘it’s not child’s play’.

The pollution control board also faced the heat of the HC. It was asked about the action to be taken against the operators of the plant. The board informed the court that compensation will be charged to the corporation.

The opposition UDF, putting pressure on the government, staged a walkout from the assembly however not before moving notice for an adjournment motion, which Leader of opposition V D Satheesan said would force Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to answer on the Brahmapuram waste plant fire issue.

"The Chief Minister is running away from the issue....We cannot allow this at any cost," he said.

Brahmapuram fire

A massive fire erupted at the waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram on March 2 leading to successive deterioration of air quality over the port city of Kochi and neighbouring municipalities and gram panchayats.

The situation worsened as pollution from the fire resulted in dense smoke billowing from the garbage dump on March 5 follwing which the district authorities of Ernakulam declared a holiday for students in all schools in regions under Kochi Corporation and the neighbouring municipalities and gram panchayats.

Several people in the region left the city due to the toxic smoke. According to a PTI report, parents of the students of the Sanskara school, located near Infopark which is close to the waste plant informed the Headmistress of the school they are leaving the city due to the fire and the students should be exempted from attending the classes. Many health experts warned the poisonous substances in the smoke from the site fire could cause cancer.