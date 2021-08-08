Kerala Govt Imposes COVID Restrictions On 'Karkidaka Vavu Bali' Rituals As Cases Spike

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Kerala government has imposed more curbs. Certain restrictions have been imposed on offering 'Bali' to ancestors on the occasion of 'Karkidaka Vavu Bali' on Sunday. The Kerala government has also stressed upon the people to perform rituals for the occasion from their own homes. The rituals are performed by the locals to pay obeisance to their ancestors.

Previously, the temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board had decided not to perform the 'Bali tharpanam' rituals. This decision was later supported by other temples as well. A devotee told ANI "According to instruction from Kerala government, we have performed the Karkidaka Vavu Bali ritual at our homes in order to control the spread of COVID in the state.'' Kerala had not conducted the ritual and the conventions last year either due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Hindu beliefs, the souls of people's deceased ancestors attain 'moksha' (liberation) if the ritual is performed on 'Karkidaka Vavu' day. This day occurs in the cultural month of Karkidakam. On this occasion, people gather on riverbanks and beaches to offer 'Bali'. The riverbanks that predominantly witness crowds on this occasion are Periyar, Bharathapuzha, and Kalpathipuzha.

Kerala | In view of #COVID19 spread, Karkidaka Vavu Bali rituals will not be allowed in public places



State urged people to perform Karkidaka Vavu Bali, an annual Hindu ritual, where people perform balitarpan to pay obeisance to their ancestors, at their homes. pic.twitter.com/D8jjZvuKMo — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

Kerala government eases lockdown restrictions in state

The Kerala government had recently eased certain lockdown restrictions. They had allowed shops and other establishments to operate 6 days a week. Restrictions were continued on Sundays. Shops in malls can be open from August 11. The government passed an order that read, “Special teams shall be deployed by the District Collectors to monitor the effective functioning of the Rapid Response Teams (RRTS) and to ensure that RRTs strengthen surveillance and contact tracing significantly". According to a health bulletin, in the last 24 hours, the state of Kerala has reported 20,367 new positive cases and 139 deaths. The state’s health minister, Veena George, has also requested the residents to avoid large gatherings during the Onam festival. The Kerala government has said that special teams will be deployed by the District Collectors to monitor the effective functioning of the Rapid Response Teams (RRTS) and to ensure that they strengthen surveillance and contact tracing significantly.

