Kerala govt Increases Daily Pilgrim Limit From 5000 To 10K For Sabarimala's Monthly Pooja

The Kerala Government has enhanced the daily limit of pilgrims permitted for the monthly pooja (Karkkidaka) at the Sabarimala shrine amid the battle against the second wave of COVID. As per the Kerala government's latest directives, the daily limit has been extended from the existing 5,000 to 10,000 people. The CM Vijayan-led government informed that the authorities in charge would be taking necessary steps for making sure COVID norms were followed.

As per a statement released by the Government of Kerala on July 17, “Now in the light of the facts reported to Government, regarding the Suo moto proceedings before the Hon: High Court, the undersigned in his capacity as Chairman of the State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority, in the exercise of the powers under Sec.20(3) of the Disaster Management Act-2005, is pleased to enhance the daily limit of pilgrims permitted for the Pooja from 5000 to 10000. Enforcing authorities shall take necessary steps to ensure that the pilgrims follow Covid-19 protocols during the Darshan”.

Sabrimala open for the first time since COVID second wave

The Sabrimala Temple had opened earlier on Saturday for the pooja for the first time after the outbreak of the second wave of COVID. The temple is located at the Sabarimala hill inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve in the Perinad Village of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala. Around 4 to 5 crore devotees visit the temple every year. The temple is dedicated to the deity Dharma Shasta, who is deemed to be the son of Shiva and Mohini.

The Sabarimala temple opened its gates for devotees for the first time since the second wave of COVID, for the month of Karkkidakam. The pilgrims booked their slots virtually. People have to present RT-PCR tests with negative results from tests done in the past 48 hours and have taken both the vaccine doses for entry. There had previously been a ban on the entry of pilgrims to the temple due to the second wave. As per the state government website, there are currently 1,21,944 active cases in Kerala, and 32.78% of the state population is vaccinated. Kerala also has 35 cases of Zika virus, with its districts on high alert for this mosquito-borne disease.

