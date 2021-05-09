Kerala Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines To Strengthen COVID-19 Patient Care Amid Crisis

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Sunday issued new guidelines for COVID patients. As the state is currently experiencing the worst phase of the pandemic, the state government has come up with concerted efforts to contain the infectious virus and control measures in order to provide efficient health care to the patients. The state is facing more challenges in the present second wave, as the pathogen strain has been more virulent and spreading fast.

Kerala Govt's new Guidelines:

The government has ordered the following guidelines to improve patient care:

Fever Clinic should be converted into COVID clinic in all hospitals and actions should be taken as per the COVID treatment protocol and Referral protocol. COVID OP should provide the necessary consultation-- lab services and medicines for COVID positive patients as per the protocol.

All Government Hospitals should focus on COVID cases management and provide Non-COVID emergency services during the surge time till 15' May 2021. Appropriate instructions shall be given subsequently.

Oxygen beds and at least 5 beds with Bipap ventilators should be arranged at Taluka Hospitals in order to provide Oxygen support to the referred patients from the field.

Attach CSLTC to each Taluka Hospital.

The stock of steroids and oral anticoagulants at PHC / FHC and all other Hospitals should be ensured. Refer to the Home Care management advisory and take follow up actions accordingly.

As per the advisory, if the bedridden patient is positive, an Oxygen concentrator may be arranged at home and home care should be provided including other treatments through the support of palliative volunteers/ RRT at Panchayath.

Inform the Telemedicine units and Counsellors of the DMH program and ensure calls to the patients at Home isolation to assess their health status regularly.

Motivate and enforce Private Hospitals to increase COVID oxygen and ICU beds to a minimum of 50% capacity. Private Hospitals should also start COVID OP with necessary investigation and treatment.

Nationally and internationally the Health Care workers now are using disposable gowns, gloves, N95 mask and face shield and providing health care to COVID patients. The respective teams in the Hospitals may discuss and appropriately decide at their Evel regarding the same.

COVID Cases in Kerala

As per Health Ministry data, Kerala on Sunday reported 14,451 new COVID cases with 27,456 recoveries and 64 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 4,17,448 with 14,43,633 total recoveries and 5,746 deaths.

(Image Credits: PTI)