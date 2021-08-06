Kerala Govt Justifies Its Latest COVID-19 Guidelines; Opposition Calls Them 'impractical'

Kerala government on Friday justified its decision to make vaccine certificate or RT-PCR test negative report mandatory to visit shops in the state. Kerala Health Minister Veena George told the state assembly that the government has decided on the new guidelines to keep an eye on the further spread of the virus. Unfortunately, the opposition parties opposed the new COVID-19 guidelines framed by the state government, she added.

"Though the lockdown restrictions are lifted, the government is forced to continue some other simplified curbs due to these factors. The prime responsibility of the government is to protect the people."

The opposition called the new guidelines 'impractical'

While speaking during the zero hours, the opposition parties moved a notice for an adjournment motion over the new restrictions alleging that they are 'impractical'. At the same time, the state health minister defended her point and said that the apex court had made it clear that any relaxation to the lockdown restrictions should be given after ensuring protection to the life and property of people. Further, Veena Goerge criticized the opposition parties and said that the only goal of the opposition is to tarnish the image of the ruling government, even though the COVID-19 cases have intensified in the state.

Detailing the COVID-19 situation in the state, the minister said that the state had recorded over 34 lakh COVID positive cases and more than 17,000 deaths so far. Under the present circumstances, the state government can't lift all the restrictions in one go as it will cost the state. Congress leader K Babu moved the notice and said if the new order is implemented, older people would be forced to come out of their houses to meet household needs because most elder people have been vaccinated in the state. However, only 28% of adults are vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state.

On the other hand, opposition leader V D Satheesan attacked the government over the new COVID-19 guidelines and said that the decision is mocking the people by imposing more restrictions after announcing that it would relax the lockdown curbs. The UDF members walked out of the parliament when Speaker M B Rajesh denied leave for the motion after the minister's reply.

As per the new guidelines, shops, markets, banks, offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces, and other establishments can function six days a week from Monday to Saturday. In addition, people who took at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago or were in possession of an RT-PCR negative certificate taken 72 hours earlier would be allowed inside shops, banks, and other establishments.

(With PTI inputs)

Image Credit: MUMBAI PRESS CLUB/TWITTER/PTI