Kerala Govt Launches 'bio-bubble' Model To Revive Tourism Sector Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Kerala's Tourism Ministry has announced a 'bio-bubble model' concept to provide tourists with vaccinated service providers as the state prepares for the next season. The guidelines could be changed according to the COVID-19 protocols. The state government has started the campaign to vaccinate the entire population at various tourist destinations and it has chosen Vythiri, Wayanad as the first location to achieve the status. The campaign is expected to be expanded to other tourist destinations soon.

A tourism bio-bubble will be a totally sanitised, safe and secure environment. The tourists can visit and get services without any risk as those who will come in contact will be vaccinated. The ground staff at the airports are also covered under the new campaign. Therefore, as soon as tourists arrive in the state, everyone from the airport staff, the drivers provided by the tour operators and the staff at the hotels would be completely vaccinated. The state government allowed the tourism centres to be re-opened in Kerala on Monday and will be accessible to only those tourists who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or who submit a negative RT-PCR test certificate taken within the previous 72 hours. The new guidelines are applicable to hotels, resorts, homestays, houseboats and open spaces of interest.

Safety of guests is a priority: Tourism Minister

The new initiative of the bio-bubble model was planned by Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas to allow the early recovery of the travel and hospitality sector. The tourism industry of Kerala has continuously suffered since the pandemic, but the tourism minister is confident that this is the right way ahead. He said, “Safety of guests is non-negotiable as far as Kerala Tourism is concerned. The bio-bubble initiative is meant to ensure that the tourists have a risk-free stay here. This is a critical factor for the revival of tourism, which has been clobbered by the pandemic.” He further added, “It was with this larger perspective that we successfully carried out the vaccination campaign covering the entire population in the hill resort of Vythiri. This initiative will tell the world that Kerala is a place where you can holiday safely."

(With ANI inputs)