Kerala Govt Launches Initiative For Mini Museums; Wants To Become 'museum Hub Of India'

The state of Kerala which is home to Kochi-Muziris Biennale, one of the country's biggest art events, is aspiring to become the museum hub of India.

Dr Venu V, Additional Chief Secretary, Kerala, who oversees the departments of Archaeology said the old notion regarding museums need to change and they should be able to converse with visitors, more so with youngsters. The government has launched an initiative aimed at establishing and promoting mini museums in the state.

The new museum movement strives to challenge old-fashioned norms about the conservation of cultures, replacing them with revolutionary concepts that are gaining ground in other parts of the world. The government has formed an organisation named Keralam Museum, which is entrusted with building and modernising museums.

Heritage Museums established so far

Under the initiative, the Bastion Bungalow at Fort Kochi will function as the Ernakulam District Heritage Museum, with its galleries visually explaining the interventions of the colonial Portuguese, Dutch, and the British powers into the political domain of Kerala’s kingdoms. A new District Heritage Museum has opened in Palakkad, 150 km north of Kochi, that focuses on the region’s agriculture, arts, and music.

In recent years, Keralam Museum has completed several other projects, including Koyikkal Palace Folklore Museum at Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram district, Gandhi Smriti Museum at Payyanur, and Vaikom Satyagraha Memorial Gandhi Museum in Kottayam district. More than 20 District Heritage Museums are underway in the state.

