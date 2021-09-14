Kerala Govt Launches New Version Of 'Surili Hindi' To Make Hindi Learning Easier

To mark the occassion of 'Hindi Diwas', the Kerala government has released the latest version of 'Surili Hindi' on Monday in an effort to encourage more pupils to study the Hindi language. The Education Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty has launched the initiative and stated that Samagra Shiksha Kerala is in charge of implementing the initiative. 'Samagra Shiksha' is an encompassing program for the school education level in Kerala spanning pre-school to class 12. Its objective is to increase school effectiveness and fair learning outputs.

Sivankutty said that in order to attract students towards learning Hindi language, the latest edition of Surili Hindi will incorporate animations, puppetry, and image transitions. For this academic year, the programs under 'Surili Hindi' are tailor-made for youngsters in grades 5 through 12. There are tales, poetry, and plays allotted in this course for learning Hindi.

Launch of the first edition of Surili Hindi

In the academic year of 2016-17, the first version of the 'Surili Hindi' initiative was started with the goal of enhancing Hindi learning education in all upper primary schools' levels. The initiative focused on children in grades 5 through 8 during the 2018-19 school year. As schooling shifted to the online form in 2020, during the COVID-19 outbreak, additional digital content was provided to learn Hindi.

As per ANI, an official said that digital video material was produced under the 'Surili Hindi 2020' program by compiling selected poetry and delivering them to students in classes 5 to 8 via WhatsApp groups.

Another Initiative by the Kerala education department

Highlighting the importance of strong digital resources in boosting teaching and learning performance, Kerala's Education Department, in collaboration with the Ministry of human resource development, has established the DIKSHA initiative for grades 9 and 10 for 2019-20 academic year. The DIKSHA initiative is implemented in Kerala by The State Council of Education Research and Training.

In the Diksha Initiative, for the academic year 2019-2020, 108 intellectually stimulated QR code-contained textbooks were launched for students in Classes IX and X, providing to all four mediums of instruction in schools such as Malayalam, English, Tamil, as well as Kannada., as per the state government.

There were 1703 QR codes for each respective subject. These QR codes have made it easier to acquire digital information for subjects in the syllabi, allowing students to interact with audio-visual content and graphics in context. This has made studying more engaging, attracted students' attention, and encouraged a culture of self-learning among them. It has completed over 90 lakh scans in the previous academic year.

Additional materials that would assist learners in exam preparation were uploaded on DIKSHA and attached to 10th grade English textbooks in response to student requests. All of these digital resources were developed by a group of qualified teachers working under the academic supervision of SCERT Kerala.



