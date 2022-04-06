Kerala Govt Mulling Ways To Settle K-Line Project Dispute, Awaits Report On Social Impact

On Tuesday, the Agriculture Minister of Kerala, P Prasad, said that the state government of Kerala is brainstorming to resolve disagreements regarding the Silverline semi-high-speed rail project.

The Minister said that the state government will conduct a social impact study and understand the difficulties concerning the SilverLine project. "The government will conduct a social impact study. We will understand what are the difficulties. We are thinking about solving and implementing the project. The government is considering whether the project can be implemented without any difficulty," P Prasad said.

"We are waiting for a social impact study and environmental impact study because many issues around them are being pointed out,” said Prasad.

P Prasad went on to say that a meeting would be convened with all stakeholders to get their input. The minister also acknowledged the right to protest and said his government wants to resolve the issue.

“Everyone has the right to protest. They can protest with regard to matters related to their lives. There will be discussions with the affected persons. Their opinions will be sought. The plan is to do so because we want to resolve the issue. Let the study report come first. Let’s see if it can be fixed. Whether or not it can be resolved is something which can be considered only after the report,” P Prasad said.

The Agriculture Minister slammed the Central government over amendments made to Environment Impact Assessment (EIA). He said, "The EIA Act was destroyed by the Central government by amending it." He further added, "Those who did not speak anything about it (EIA) have started speaking about it here in Kerala against the Silverline project."

SilverLine project

The ambitious SilverLine project, touted as the biggest project by the Kerala government, will be developed over a stretch of 540 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod by the joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry. The project will link Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasaragod in north Kerala, covering 11 districts through 11 stations. The journey between two stations is expected to take four hours, but it currently takes 12 hours.

However, there has been ongoing protest regarding the project. Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who has dubbed this entire project an ecological and economical disaster, is going door to door to express his solidarity with most of the families who are on the edge of losing their hard-earned homes and lands.

The Union Minister, who hails from the state of Kerala, said, the rail project will be a disaster and will not help the state in any way. "The project will displace 30,000 families in Kerala," the Minister said. Muraleedharan said that the K-Rail Silver Line Project is unviable because the government of Kerala has not done any study on the project. He said that the project was unscientifically planned by the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala and was an ecological disaster.