Kerala Govt Orders Judicial Enquiry In Boat Tragedy; Ex-gratia, Free Treatment For Victims

In the latest development, the Kerala government has directed a comprehensive judicial enquiry into the Malappuram boat mishap that took the lives of 22 people, informed Chief Minister's office. Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI(M) regime has announced that it will provide compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the kins of victim and bear all the treatment expenses of those injured.

This comes in connection with the tourist boat carrying over 40 passengers capsized and sank on Sunday evening in the Tanur area of Kerala's Malappuram. While eight people were rescued who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

According to Kerala CMO, "A comprehensive judicial enquiry will be conducted into the boat accident and a special team of police will also investigate the incident. Rs 10 lakhs compensation for the dependents of deceased persons. The government will bear the treatment expenses of the injured people".

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan took stock of the accident as he arrived at Taluk Hospital, Tirurangadi in Malappuram district where survivors of the incident are getting treatment. He also condoled the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.

FIR filed against the boat owner

A case has been registered against the boat owner, P Nasar who absconded after the incident. Republic has accessed the shocking details of the boat which caused the incident. The passengers who boarded the boat were not wearing life jackets and no safety measures were taken. The boat didn't have the required license to operate as a Fishing boat and was transformed into a tourist boat just a month ago.

Man raises objection moments before Kerala Boat Tragedy

A video, purportedly of the Kerala boat that was capsized, wherein people can be seen getting inside the boat before the tragic incident is making rounds on the internet. In the video, a man is seen signalling people to come inside the boat to which another man in the background raises an alert saying how can they (those who are allowing people to board the boat) fill so many people in the boat. "If an accident happens, no one will be there to save these people," he adds. However, no heed was paid to the alert sounded by the man in the background.

In a bid to expedite the relief and rescue operations, Indian Navy's Southern naval command squad and Chetak Helicopter have been called and are currently assisting in the operations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Coast Guard teams are also part of the search operation for the missing persons.