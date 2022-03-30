Kerala Govt Permits appeal Of Verdict Acquitting Bishop Franco Mulakkal In Nun Rape Case

Nearly two months after the Sessions Court acquitted Roman Catholic bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Kerala government has approved the move to appeal against the lower court’s verdict which acquitted him in the nun rape case. After 26 months of trial, the Kerala court found Franco Mulakkal 'not guilty' in a case pertaining to the rape of a nun from the Missionaries of Jesus convent on 14 January 2022.

The order of the Kerala Government read, "In circumstances reported by the Advocate General Emakulam in the letter read as 2nd paper above, sanction is accorded for filing appeal against the judgement dated 14.01.2022 in SC No. 457/2019 of the Hon'ble Sessions Court, Kottayam."

Notably, a day after his acquittal. the Kerala police had sought legal advice to move an appeal against the verdict in the High Court. Confirming the news, Kottayam SP, D Shilpa, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV said, "Yes, we have asked for a legal opinion on if there's a scope for appeal. If in the opinion, we find there's a scope for appeal, we will be sending it for the government's sanction."

Sister Anupama, who was at the helm of the nun's years-long fight for justice had also asserted that they would continue staying in the convent and take forward their fight till their sister gets justice.

Bishop Mulakkal acquitted

A complaint was filed by a nun wherein she alleged that she was raped 13 times by Mulakkal between 2014 and 2016 when he was a bishop in the Missionaries of Jesus, Jalandhar diocese. The complaint was filed on 27 June 2018, and Franco Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 on charges of seven IPC sections including rape.

The Special Investigation Team which probed the case arrested the Bishop and charged him with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation. The trial in the case began in November 2019.

After three long years, it was finally completed on 10 January 2022. As per the court verdict, Bishop Franco Mulakkal was acquitted of all charges.