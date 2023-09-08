Kerala Govt Suspends IG Lakshman In Fake Antiquities Case

The Kerala government on Friday placed senior IPS officer G Lakshman under suspension for his alleged involvement in a cheating case connected to conman and self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

In an order, the government said the involvement of the Inspector General of Police in the crime came to light during the course of investigation.

"It is assessed that the involvement of such a high-ranking police official and his arrest and subsequent bail in a case of grave nature has caused disgrace to the police force and disruption of discipline of the police force," it read.

The order issued by Chief Secretary, Dr Venu, said the IG is placed under suspension under Rule 3 (1) of All India Services (Discipline & appeal) Rules with immediate effect.

Earlier, Lakshman had moved the Kerala High Court to quash the FIR registered against him for various offences punishable under section 468 (forgery), 420 (cheating) among other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The senior police official had claimed in his plea that he was arraigned as an accused without any incriminating evidence.

Cherthala native Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested in September 2021 by the district Crime Branch which has been probing the case against him for cheating several people of a total amount of Rs 10 crore.

As soon as he was arrested, photos of the accused with KPCC chief Sudhakaran, senior IPS officials including Lakshman, senior bureaucrats and many others surfaced.

The complaint against Mavunkal was forwarded to the Ernakulam District Crime Branch from the Chief Minister's office after six victims approached the Chief Minister.

Mavunkal had apparently borrowed the amount from various people saying he was in need of funds to "clear procedures to obtain Rs 2,65,000 crore, a massive amount from his account in a foreign bank".

Mavunkal was recently sentenced to life imprisonment till the end of his natural life for repeatedly raping a minor girl a few years ago.