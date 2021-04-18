Kerala Govt Tightens COVID Measures; RTPCR Tests, Registration On E-Jagratha For Outsiders

As the country is witnessing a dangerously alarming surge of COVID-19 infections, the Kerala state government has announced new guidelines for the people entering the state. Kerala Health Department on Sunday stated that people coming to Kerala from other states will be required to register on the E-Jagratha portal. Moreover, people will be required to carry out an RTPCR test within 48 hours before arriving in the state. This is mandatory even to those who have been vaccinated.

Moreover, details of public functions, including ceremonies like marriage and house warming, should be registered on the 'COVID-19 Jagratha portal' in advance. PTI quoting state chief secretary Dr V P Joy, said that the number of people allowed for public functions organised indoor and outdoor venues has been limited to 75 and 150 respectively until further orders.

Kerala has reported its highest single-day spike of 18,257 new COVID19 cases on Sunday while the state reported 25 deaths and 4565 recoveries from the virus.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Saturday said that she has sought 50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses for Kerala from the Centre. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Monday wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister requesting to provide 50 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the state.

PM Modi chair review meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Various aspects relating to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed. The Prime Minister directed that close coordination with States must be ensured in handling the pandemic. He said that all necessary measures must be taken to ramp up the availability of hospital beds for Covid patients. The Prime Minister also directed that additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centres should be ensured. The country on Sunday recorded its highest single-day spike yet again with over 2.6 lakh cases.

The country is vaccinating people in the fastest possible time amid the second wave of COVID-19. The Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that India has become the first country in the world to vaccinate 122 million people against Coronavirus in a span of just 92 days. Meanwhile, the United States has achieved a similar feat in 97 days and China in 108 days. As per the latest reports from the Health Ministry, over 2.6 million people have been vaccinated in India in the past 24 hours.