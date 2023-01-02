Kerala Govt To Bring MLA Saji Cheriyan Back Into Cabinet; All Eyes On Governor’s Decision

The ruling CPI(M) of the Kerala government decided to reinstate the former Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs MLA Saji Cheriyan into the cabinet after he had to step down for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the constitution.

All eyes are now on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s decision who is seeking legal advice in the matter. However, the government is optimistic the swearing-in will take place as scheduled on January 4, Wednesday.

Governor had taken a legal opinion on whether the decision to take the minister back in the cabinet would be legal, even as the court case was ongoing. The Standing Council said as per the law, the Governor’s say against the Chief Minister's recommendation doesn’t stand and that an explanation can be sought from the government if necessary. Governor will reach the capital in the evening and a final decision will be taken on the oath.

Cheriyan on December 31 said he isn’t aware of the government’s decision to reinstate him and reiterated he didn’t insult the constitution. "I am not pro-RSS and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) should not have accused me of being one," he added.

Government writes to Kerala Governor

The Kerala government has written to the Governor seeking his time for administering the oath of the minister on January 4, said an official Source. Governor Khan is seeking a legal opinion on the matter of the reinstatement of the minister, informed another official source.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan on Saturday said a decision has been taken by the state cabinet to take over the charge of his ministry. He added that the relevant decisions from the judiciary had come and nothing remains pending in the case. “All that remains is for the Chief Minister and the Governor to decide on a date for the oath-taking ceremony," Govindan told reporters.

During a speech in July 2022, in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, Cheriyan allegedly made anti-constitution remarks for which a case was filed against him

Opposition rejects Minister’s reinstatement

On the other hand, the government’s move to take MLA Saji Cheriyan back into the cabinet was rejected by the opposition parties. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and MP K Sudhakaran said the decision was unacceptable and that Congress will observe January 4 as a "Black Day."

BJP termed it an unconstitutional decision. BJP State president K Surendran told reporters that Cheriyan's reinstatement shows the government's lack of respect for the Constitution.

Image: PTI