Kerala Govt To Bring Ordinance To Dilute Lokayukta's Powers To Curb Misuse Of Power

In a controversial move, the CPI (M)-led Kerala government has decided to bring an ordinance to dilute the Lokayukta's powers to take legal action against corrupt public servants. The amendment of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act 1999, would transfer powers to the state government to “either accept or reject the verdict of the Lokayukta, after giving an opportunity of being heard.’’

The Kerala cabinet last week recommended the governor to issue the ordinance to amend Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999. As per the proposed amendment, the Lokayukta's powers will be limited to making recommendations or sending reports to the government.

The Lokayukta is a robust anti-corruption system that keeps a check on cases of corruption by government officials and has worked as an effective tool ever since the Act was promulgated in 1999. In the previous LDF regime, higher education minister KT Jaleel was forced to resign after Kerala Lokayukta found that he had abused the power of his office. Jaleel was accused of illegally appointing his relative with the state minorities development corporation.

Move to escape from legal action?

The Kerala government has taken the ordinance route to make substantial changes in the Lokayukta without confirmation from the Leader of Opposition. The move comes at a time when complaints are pending before the Lokayukta against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Higher Education Minister R Bindu regarding anomalies in the distribution of financial aid from the CM Disaster Relief Fund.

Senior Congress legislator and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had also complained to the Lokayukta against Bindu about her alleged illegal interference in the re-appointment of the vice-chancellor of Kannur University.

Reacting to developments, Chennithala said the government should reveal the urgency behind the ordinance to dilute the powers of the Lokayukta. He also called out the CPI(M)'s 'hypocrisy' as it has always demanded to strengthen the Lokpal system in other states to fight against corruption. The Congress leader slammed CM Vijayan for his 'unprecedented' move to clip the wing of the anti-corruption body and rob its powers.

Image: PTI