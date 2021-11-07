Kerala Govt To Create Databank For People Above 30 To Treat Lifestyle Diseases: Health Min

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said that the state government is in the process of creating a databank of those who are above the age of 30 years. This database will be used for the early detection and treatment of lifestyle diseases among the aforementioned age group. The State Health Minister also took part in the inauguration of the renovated Gastroenterology department of Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital at Kochi.

Veena George flags off "Hridayathil Hibi Eden" projects

Veena George, while speaking at the inauguration of the 'Hridayathil Hibi Eden' project, said, "The Kerala government is in a process of creating a database of all those who are above 30 years of age in all households for early detection of lifestyle diseases and provide necessary treatments. This will be done at the Panchayat level with the help of all local bodies, MPs and MLAs." The State Health Minister went on to add that the government was planning to conduct a study on what kind or type of Cancer was more prevalent among the Kerala populace and what measures that the government needs to take to mitigate such disease.

"Hridayathil Hibi Eden” project

Implemented in association with the Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital, Kadavanthra, Karunya Hrudayalaya, and Sowkhyam Charitable Trust, the Hridayathil Hibi Eden” project is said to provide 100 needy patients angioplasty treatment for no charge whatsoever. The procedure will be carried out at the Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital. Free registration can be done on the phone number +914843503177.

Ernakulam as a health tourism centre

The State Health Minister also said that the Ernakulam district could be developed into a potential health tourism centre, whereby people from other states and countries could come and avail the best medical treatment in the world. Veena George went on to emphasise that Ernakulam had the best facilities in the world in terms of providing treatment. While stating this George said that the state government had already approached the Ministry of tourism and Ayush in this regard and held talks on successful implementation of the same.

