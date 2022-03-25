Kerala Govt To Go Ahead With SilverLine Project, Calls Protests 'politically Motivated'

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government asserted that it will go ahead with the SilverLine project despite protests by the opposition. Speaking on the opposition's protests against the railway project, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty termed them 'politically motivated.'

Kerala Govt remains firm on SilverLine project

Speaking to ANI, Sivankutty said, "The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over the discussion with the Prime Minister. There is no need for people to worry. What is happening now are political protests against the project orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Their position is that any internationally recognized development activity should not take place during the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government."

Further speaking over the opposition's protest against the railway project, the Minister further added, "No matter who tries to obstruct development activities, the government will not go back and ensure completion of the works." He alleged that the BJP and Congress stand united against all activities of the LDF. He claimed, "The BJP, Congress and the anti-development parties are creating problems."

CM Vijayan, PM Modi discusses SilverLine Project in Kerala

Regarding the meeting held between CM Pinarayi Vijayan and PM Modi, Sivakutty informed that various aspects concerning the SilverLine project were discussed in detail. CM Vijayan had earlier said that Left Democratic Front (LDF)-led Kerala government will be implementing the SilverLine project while assuring that the state would pay four times the prevailing market prices as compensation for acquiring land.

SilverLine Project to link 11 Kerala districts

The 529-km SilverLine railway project will be linking Thiruvananthapuram in the South to Kasaragod in North Kerala. It will cover 11 districts through 11 stations. The journey between the two stations is expected to take four hours, whereas it currently takes 12 hours to reach from one end to another. The project is also being opposed by Congress-led UDF, which has been alleging that the project is "unscientific and impractical" and will put a huge financial burden on the state.

During a debate in the state assembly on the controversial project, the ruling party has alleged corruption as the main motive behind the project. CPM, the leading party in LDF, accused Congress of stalling developmental projects. CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the protests are politically motivated.