Kerala Govt To Place Stricter COVID Curbs In Areas With Weekly Infection Rate Above 10

As the COVID cases continue to spurt in Kerala, the CM Vijayan-led LDF government has resorted to placing stricter, super intensified lockdown restrictions in the state to mitigate the further spread of the virus.

The state government held a COVID review meeting on Sunday and decided that stringent measures will be enforced in the districts and areas where cases were not coming down.

Stringent measures to be placed to bring down COVID cases

An order from the state Chief Secretary V P Joy said that the top officials have decided to bring measures that will be enforced in the areas where the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is recorded above 10. The District Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) will notify the district/ areas about the curbs on a weekly basis as per the WIPR recorded in a particular district.

The order also informed about setting up of micro-containment zone to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The areas with a WIPR of more than 10 will be publicised through government websites and other platforms. District Collectors will overlook the enforcement of lockdown restrictions. Apart from this, regular screening and monitoring of the cases shall continue, along with contact tracing and quarantining. CM Pinarayi Vijayan has asked authorities to ensure strict enforcement of the issue.

COVID cases in Kerala

Kerala being the top state which contributes largely to the daily national caseload has been observing record COVID cases among all the states. The state recorded 19,653 new COVID cases and 152 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 45,08,493 and fatalities to 23,591. According to an official statement, 26,711 persons have recovered from the infection since Saturday, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 43,10,674 and the number of active cases to 1,73,631.

India's COVID situation

India on Sunday, September 19, has reported 30,773 fresh COVID19 infections with 38,945 recoveries and 309 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for 0.99%, while the COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.68%. According to the Health Ministry's report, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.97% that has been less than 3% for the past 20 days. While the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.04% which has been below 3% for the last 86 days.

(Image: PTI)