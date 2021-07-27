Kerala Govt To Set Up Five Agro-ecological Zones To Boost Agriculture In State

Agriculture minister P Prasad on Tuesday said that the Kerala government is now working to minimise Kerala's dependency on other states on agriculture products. In a bid to achieve the same, the government is now coming up with five agro-ecological zones in the state where agriculture and allied value-added products will be given a boost through 23 agro-ecological units. The announcement comes after a series of complaints regarding the storage, procurement and distribution of crops were fired at the government by the opposition.

Kerala to get five agro-ecological zones

P Prasad during the question hour told the Kerala Assembly that the state will now set up the agro-ecological zones to support agriculture in the state. According to the agriculture minister, a scientific approach will now be taken to promote farming of the right crops suited for the particular agro-ecological zones and climatic conditions. "The government through its agencies will help the farmers in storage, procurement and distribution," Prasad said in the assembly.

Meanwhile, the opposition led by the UDF continued to raise voices against the government’s approach to the farmers during the pandemic period. MLAs from the opposition pointed out that though Kerala was the first state in the country to fix the minimum support price (MSP) for vegetables, announcing the floor price for 16 varieties of fruits and vegetables, many farmers are yet to get the benefit. They alleged that the government is yet to pay the farmers for the vegetables procured from them as part of the scheme announced ten months ago.

However, the agriculture minister defended the delay in payment and said that there would be initial problems like this while starting new schemes. Replying to the opposition’s queries, Prasad said, "So far Rs 3.02 crore has been given to 2712 farmers in various districts in the financial year 2020-21. Another Rs 1.54 crore will be given to more than 2000 farmers shortly. As it is the scheme that is being implemented for the first time there may be some initial problems which can be addressed."

Kerala govt promises 10% additional support price to farmers for Onam

Prasad also informed the assembly government has given administrative sanction for Rs 21 crore to procure vegetables from farmers for the upcoming Onam festival. The minister said that the procurement from farmers will be done with a 10 per cent additional support price, and the same would be given to customers on 30 per cent less than the market price. The agriculture sector in the state was hugely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The farmers are now looking forward to Onam with the hope of high sales.

(With ANI inputs)

IMAGE: PTI