Kerala Govt Unveils New Guidelines To Combat Rising COVID-19 Cases; Shops To Close By 9 Pm

Amid a rise in daily COVID-19 cases in the State, the Kerala government has issued fresh guidelines on Tuesday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. For instance, a maximum of 100 persons can gather for indoor meetings while outdoor functions will be restricted to not more than 200 individuals. Moreover, shops in the State will have to close by 9 pm every day.

Places with centralised air conditioning system such as theatres, malls and auditoriums shall have to restrict occupancy, strictly ensure COVID-19 protocols and thermal scanning of visitors. At present, there are 47,914 novel coronavirus cases in Kerala while 11,20,174 patients have been discharged while 4794 fatalities have been reported. On the other hand, 47,12,700 persons have been inoculated in the state so far out of which 5,53,113 have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

