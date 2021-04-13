Kerala Govt Unveils New Guidelines To Combat Rising COVID-19 Cases; Shops To Close By 9 Pm

Amid a rise in daily COVID-19 cases in the State, the Kerala government has issued fresh guidelines on Tuesday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. For instance, a maximum of 100 persons can gather for indoor meetings while outdoor functions will be restricted to not more than 200 individuals. Moreover, shops in the State will have to close by 9 pm every day.
Places with centralised air conditioning system such as theatres, malls and auditoriums shall have to restrict occupancy, strictly ensure COVID-19 protocols and thermal scanning of visitors. At present, there are 47,914 novel coronavirus cases in Kerala while 11,20,174 patients have been discharged while 4794 fatalities have been reported. On the other hand, 47,12,700 persons have been inoculated in the state so far out of which 5,53,113 have received the second dose of the vaccine too.
Here are fresh guidelines:
- A maximum of 100 persons can gather for indoor meetings while outdoor functions will be restricted to not more than 200 individuals.
- If more than the stipulated number of people for indoor or outdoor functions are required to participate, only those who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours will be allowed to enter the venue
- No function should be conducted for more than two hours so as to regulate the number of participants
- To avoid removal of masks, all functions should provide for takeaway/packed food
- Crowding must be controlled effectively and meetings should be held online
- All theatres, restaurants and hotels shall strictly adhere to the 50% occupancy rule
- Mega sales or shopping festivals will be postponed for two weeks till the COVID-19 situation improves
- Hotels and restaurants to promote takeaways and home delivery instead of in-house dining
- Religious leaders and district authorities may appeal for avoiding community gatherings where customary fasting is broken during the evenings in the month of Ramzan
- Buses meant for public transport should not allow standing passengers
- The District Magistrates are empowered to impose further restrictions in local bodies having a high test positivity rate
- Civil Supplies Corporation, HortiCorp, KEPCO, Matsyafed, MILMA and other such government organizations shall have a unified online platform for taking orders and enabling home delivery of items
