Kerala Govt Urges SC To Review 2014 Verdict To Amend Mullaperiyar Dam's Reservoir Capacity

CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government had urged the Supreme court to review its prior 2014 judgement setting the permitted water holding capacity of the Mullaperiyar Dam’s reservoir to 142 feet owing to varying climatic conditions. Citing the drastic floods that have wrecked the state in the past four years 2018-2021, the Kerala government had urged the apex court to revise the maximum permissible limits of the water holding capacity of the aforementioned dam by following up the matter with a larger bench

Kerala government urges SC to revise Mullaperiyar Dam's water holding capacity

The CM Vijayan government presented that during the monsoon season, the state’s Idukki district was ravaged. Notably, the Mullaperiyar Dam is based in Idukki District. The Counsel representing the state also cited floods that have wrecked Uttarakhand’s Chamoli near the Tapovan Dam Site.

"It is now accepted the world over..... climatic conditions are changing. In 2021, the state of Uttarakhand faced a dam disaster known as the Chamoli disaster at the Tapovan dam site. In these times of environmental change, no amount of rejuvenation can perpetuate a 126-year-old deteriorated dam that now exists at Mullaperiyar. Merely carrying out strengthening measures would not be sufficient," it said.

The Mullaperiyar Dam, on Kerala's Periyar River, provides water to five Tamil Nadu districts. The dam has been declared unsafe by Kerala, however, the Tamil Nadu government had contended the claims and challenged the Kerala government. Time and again Kerala government had argued that the only long-term answer for reducing the dam's constant threat of damage is to construct a new dam in the present dam's downstream reaches. The matter is being heard in the Supreme Court separately.

Weakened Mullaperiyar Dam

The court has also been approached by a bunch of local residents of Tamil Nadu earlier in January this year, who have urged to direct the Tamil Nadu administration to strengthen the age-old dam.

The Mullaperiyar Dam was constructed in 1895 under the British Raj to provide irrigation and generally began generating power as well. The applicants in their plea have contended that the dam is located in a seismically active area and a minor earthquake is said to have caused cracks in the damn in 1979 and that in 2011, the dam's condition had worsened.

"Leaks and leaching are also concerning, as the methods and materials used during construction are considered outdated compared to current standards. In response to these structural issues, dam decommissioning has been considered," the applicant stated adding that a dam failure risk is catastrophic, which can adversely affect 3.5 million people in the lower reaches of Periyar, Azhutha, Meenachilar, Pamba, and Manimalayar riverside.

Image: PTI/ Shutterstock