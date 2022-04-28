Kerala Govt's Official Team Reaches Gujarat; Chief Secy Lauds CM Patel's Dashboard System

Amid the ongoing political face-off between the ruling CPI(M), Congress and BJP in Kerala, the state government's high-level official team has reached Gujarat to study a system aiding good governance practised by the BJP-ruled state. The two-member official team which includes Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy along with his staff officer Umesh NSK has arrived in Gujarat and will remain there from April 27 to April 29.

The delegation will also attend the presentation on the Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel's dashboard system for project implementation in the western states. VP Joy, meanwhile, visited Gandhinagar on Wednesday to study the Gujarat Model of Governance, spoke to ANI and stated that it is a good and comprehensive monitoring system.

"The systems are working very smoothly. I am very happy with its working. It has been done in a good manner. The system is good as officers can track their own performance and it also ensures that services are delivered to the people. It also helps in receiving feedback which will be used for implementation. It is a good digital system," he said to ANI.

The ruling LDF government, earlier this week, had announced sending a two-member high-official team to Gujarat for studying the good governance introduced by the BJP-ruled state further sparking a row in the southern state. However, the Left government's decision to send its top officials to the western state was criticised by the opposition Congress as well as the Muslim League, while on the other hand, BJP welcomed the decision.

