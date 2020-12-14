Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closes For Devotees After Its Employees Test COVID-19 Positive

The Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala's Thrissur has been closed for its devotes for two weeks after some of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. Guruyaoor Devaswom administrative Committee announced this decision after a sudden surge in Coronavirus cases in the area. As per the latest orders from temple officials, regular pujas and basic rituals will continue to be performed in the temple by the priests.

Guruvayur temple closes for devotees

Earlier, the devotees were permitted to enter Guruvayur temple while adhering to COVID-19 protocols prescribed by the government. Meanwhile, the most-awaited Sabarimala pilgrimage season is going on in Kerala and due to the pandemic, the devotees can now make their bookings online. This year, only a limited number of devotees will be allowed to participate in the pilgrimage while following the virtual queue system.

COVID-19 outbreak in Kerala

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala so far has recorded over 6,64,632 positive cases, out of which, 6,01,861 have successfully recovered and 2,594 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 5,949 new cases, 5,268 fresh recoveries and 32 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 60,177.

According to the latest information by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to December 12 is 15,37,11,833. Meanwhile, the total number of samples tested for Coronavirus on December 12 is 10,14,434.

(With ANI inputs)