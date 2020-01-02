Kerala Guv Brushes Off CM's Anti-CAA Resolution, Questions Legitimacy & Calls It 'nothing'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan refuted the legitimacy and constitutional validity of the resolution moved by the state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding the scrapping of the amended Citizenship Act. Calling it a matter of the Centre, the Kerala Governor asserted that the resolution means "nothing."

He said, "This resolution has no legal or constitutional validity because citizenship is exclusively a central subject. So this actually means nothing. I have already made my views public that we should not spend government time and resources on issues which are beyond the jurisdiction."

While presenting the resolution, Vijayan said the CAA was against the "secular" outlook and fabric of the country and would lead to religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship. "The Act contradicts the basic values and principles of the Constitution. In view of the anxiety among the people of the country, the Centre should take steps to drop the CAA and uphold the secular outlook of the Constitution," the Kerala chief minister added.

Noting that CAA had incited nation-wide protests among various strata of the society, Vijayan said that it had also dented the country's image before the international community. Furthermore, the chief minister assured that Kerala would not harbour any detention centers.

Anti-CAA resolution in Kerala

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding revoke CAA, making the Left-ruled state the first to legislatively oppose the contentious Act that has stirred nation-wide unrest.

When the session began, O Rajagopal, the lone BJP member in the Assembly, objected to the resolution stating that it was "illegal" as both Houses of the Parliament had passed the CAA Act. The Opposition Congress-led UDF had demanded the Left government to convene a special session and pass a resolution against the CAA during an all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister on December 29 to discuss the issue.

A day after the resolution was passed by the Kerala Assembly, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad countering the state called the decision 'unconstitutional.' Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "There is a Constitutional obligation on every state to exercise the executive power in such a way that ensures compliance with laws made by Parliament."

