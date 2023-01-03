Kerala Guv Clears Reinduction Of CPM MLA Saji Cherian In Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday approved Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recommendation to reinduct the CPI (M) minister Saji Cherian in the state cabinet. He will be administered the oath of office Wednesday at 4 pm. Cherian, however, said he hasn’t received any official communication regarding the development.

The CPI (M) leader had resigned in July last year from the state cabinet over remarks made allegedly against the Constitution during his speech in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. A criminal case was filed against him.

#LIVE | Chief Minister's advice is binding on me: Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan on the issue of reinstating controversial minister. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/QMYqA22wpm — Republic (@republic) January 3, 2023

‘I accept the CM’s decision’: Arif Mohammad Khan

Governor Khan said, “Whatever advice I had to give, I have given and ultimately I accept the chief minister’s decision and we will have the swearing-in tomorrow,” his statement comes after seeking legal opinion on the matter.

The Kerala High Court earlier dismissed a plea asking for the minister's disqualification following which the state government decided to reinduct the minister.

