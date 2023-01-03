Last Updated:

Kerala Guv Clears Reinduction Of CPM MLA Saji Cherian In Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet

Guv Khan said, “Whatever advice I had to give, I have given and ultimately I accept the chief minister’s decision and we will have the swearing-in tomorrow."

Written By
Abhishek Raval

Image:  facebook.com/sajicherian


Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday approved Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recommendation to reinduct the CPI (M) minister Saji Cherian in the state cabinet. He will be administered the oath of office Wednesday at 4 pm. Cherian, however, said he hasn’t received any official communication regarding the development.

The CPI (M) leader had resigned in July last year from the state cabinet over remarks made allegedly against the Constitution during his speech in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. A criminal case was filed against him. 

‘I accept the CM’s decision’: Arif Mohammad Khan 

Governor Khan said, “Whatever advice I had to give, I have given and ultimately I accept the chief minister’s decision and we will have the swearing-in tomorrow,” his statement comes after seeking legal opinion on the matter.

The Kerala High Court earlier dismissed a plea asking for the minister's disqualification following which the state government decided to reinduct the minister. 

Image:  facebook.com/sajicherian

READ | Kerala Minister Saji Cherian belittles India's Constitution; says it 'only looted people'
READ | BJP slams CPI(M)'s Saji Cherian for criticising Indian Constitution; 'Insult to Ambedkar'
READ | Kerala Minister Saji Cherian resigns after heavy backlash for remarks on Constitution
READ | Kerala LoP questions CM after Minister Saji Cherian resigns; seeks FIR against CPI(M) MLA
First Published:
COMMENT