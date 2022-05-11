Kerala Guv Dismayed With Cleric Admonishing Young Girl During Felicitation In Kozhikode

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has expressed dismal after a shocking video of a Muslim cleric opposing a minor girl's presence at a felicitation ceremony emerged on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Arif Mohammed Khan stated that the it was unfortunate that a young girl was humiliated on stage as she received an award. Moreover, Khan has also asserted that the shocking incident took place simply because she was born into a Muslim family.

"Sad to know that a young talented girl was humiliated on stage in Malappuram district while receiving a well deserved award simply because she was born into a Muslim family," said Arif Mohammad Khan

Khan has also avered that the incident was a clear example of how Muslim clerics push Muslim women into seclusion and also suppress their personality. Khan added that the same is contrary to the Qur'anic commands and provisions of the Indian Constitution. Further citing the Qur' an, the Kerala Governor stated that women should have "rights similar to the rights against them", however, men too have an "added degree of responsibility", Khan said citing the Qur'an.

"This is yet another example of how Muslim clerics continue to push hard Muslim women into seclusion and suppress their personality in total defiance of Qur'anic commands and provisions of the Constitution. And women shall have rights similar to the rights against them according to what is fair and reasonable, but men have an added degree of RESPONSIBILITY towards them -2.228," the Kerala Governor said

Kerala cleric opposes girl's presence on stage

On Tuesday, a shocking video emerged from Kerala wherein a Muslim cleric was seen opposing a minor girl's presence at a felicitation ceremony. The incident took place when class 10 student Mashida was called on stage to receive the prize for topping her class. However, the cleric objected to her presence and also rebuked some of the other officials present at the event. Moreover, the cleric remarked that if a girl is being given the honor, her parents or guardians should be called on stage instead.

"Who has invited this 10th standard girl on stage? If you repeat this, beware. Don't invite such girls. Don't you know the decision and policy? Call their guardians instead. Did you invite her?" the cleric asked.

He then went on to admonish those who called her on stage and questioned if photographs of the event will be taken. Upon being told that the images will be broadcasted, the cleric expresses his reservations over sharing the stage with the girl child.