Kerala Guv Hails Hijab Verdict: 'Nation Can't Be Deprived Of Contribution Of Muslim Girls'

Lauding the Karnataka HC's Hijab verdict, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stressed that Muslim girls can't be deprived of contributing to the nation. Known for advocating religious reforms, Khan had resigned from the Rajiv Gandhi-led government at the Centre opposing the enaction of a law nullifying the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case. Maintaining that any society which pushes back its women ultimately suffers, he agreed with the contention that wearing Hijab is not an essential religious practise in Islam.

Arif Mohammad Khan remarked, "It is a welcome judgment and I am really happy that another conspiracy to push back young Muslim girls has fallen flat with God's grace. I don't want to gloat over it. I am saying with all humility, we need everybody's contribution in building our country. These girls, some of them are very talented. And the society and the country should not be deprived of the contribution which they can make. They are doing so well."

"We are a free people. If we differ with somebody, we are not going to deny them (petitioners) the right to go to the highest court. They are welcome. But the honourable Supreme Court has already laid down the test of essentiality. And here, my feeling is that Islam as a religion itself defines what is essential to the practice of the faith. So, the job of the judiciary has become very easy," the Kerala Governor affirmed.

#HijabVerdict | Islam itself defines what's essential to the practice of the faith, so the judiciary's job has become easy. Hijab has been mentioned 7 times in the Quran, but not in the context of the dress code: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan pic.twitter.com/CR8CHr7ytH — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

'Quran doesn't mandate wearing of Hijab'

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. It was hearing the plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi who sought permission to attend classes while wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and stressed that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.