Kerala Guv On Not Speaking To 2 Media Houses: One's CPI(M) Mouthpiece, Other Backed By JeI

Speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know', Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan revealed the reason behind deciding he won't speak to two Malayalam channels -- Kairali and Media One. Detailing his opinion for his action, the Kerala Governor stated that he believes Kairali is the 'mouthpiece of CPI(M)', while Media One is 'backed by Jamaat-e-Islami'.

Earlier on November 7, Governor Khan gave rise to a huge controversy after he expelled the reporters of two TV channels from a press meeting alleging that they were carrying out a "campaign against him based on falsehood". He also accused them of running a flawed propaganda against him.

Elaborating on the reason behind him barring the two media channels, Kerala Governor said, "First of all, I have not banned anyone. What I said was I shall not talk to Kairali and Media One. I said this because I was unable to distinguish between Kairali and CPI(M). It is not media. I do not recognise these channels as media, they are propaganda cell of CPI(M) and so is the case with Media One as it is the propaganda cell of Jamaat-e-Islami."

'If someone replaces my words, I'll not talk to them...'

The Governor added, "Who am I to ban any channel? I can decide for myself. Raj Bhavan had earlier put out a tweet and the Kairali replaces its words. Following this, the PRO of the Raj Bhavan gets in touch with the channel. Despite, informing them, the Kairali media broadcasts the tweet with the wrong words and continues to run it for 24 hours. Now, what am I supposed to do?"

"I have no other view on this matter. If somebody replaces the words of my tweet then I am not going to talk to them," he said, adding, "Also, I had not called a press conference, the reporters were requesting to meet me. Of course, I am going to talk to the people who do not change my words or distort my opinion."