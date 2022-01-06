Kerala Guv Reiterates Demand To Be Relieved As Chancellor; Says 'Can't Compromise Dignity'

As the conflict between Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan and CM Pinarayi Vijayan led state government escalates, the Kerala governor further stressed on Thursday, his demand to be relieved from the duty of the chancellor of Universities.

Attacking the left government, Khan said that he can’t continue as the Chancellor as he can’t work under immense political pressure, he went on to say that he can’t continue to work as the chancellor by "compromising his dignity". He went on to add while speaking to the press that either the state government should give a clear cut assurance of no interference in the affairs or they should take over the chancellorship charge.

“I can't continue as a chancellor at the cost of compromising with the dignity of national institutions. Either there should be a clear cut assurance of no interference in the affairs of the university or they take over the chancellorship,” he told ANI.

This comes a day after Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had revealed that something had happened which has pressurised him to take this decision but he won’t reveal it as it can sabotage the image of the national institutions.

"Something definitely has happened which has made me take this decision that I don't want to continue as Chancellor (of Universities). But I won't discuss that (the reason) because it involves national institutions," Khan said, news agency ANI quoted.

He further went on to say that, “If it (chancellorship) were part of my constitutional duty, I can be blamed but it is not. The law passed by Kerala Assembly has given this duty to me and if I see those who've made the law are themselves breaking that law every day, what shall I do?”



Khan had slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Higher Education Minister R Bindu over his appointment on 18 December, saying he couldn't function in an environment where there was "too much political involvement."

Khan urged that the state legislature pass an ordinance transferring chancellorship responsibilities to the Chief Minister. He wrote a letter to the Chief Minister on 8 December expressing his dissatisfaction with political appointments in Kerala's universities.



Image: ANI/ PTI