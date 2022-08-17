Kerala Guv Says 'no Question Of Nepotism Being Allowed' As He Freezes Prof's Appointment

In a major crackdown on nepotism in Kerala politics, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday froze the appointment of Priya Varghese as the Associate Professor in the Department of Malayalam, of Kannur University. It is important to note that Varghese is the wife of the Chief Minister's private secretary and CPI(M) leader KK Ragesh.

Soon after the development, Kerala Governor AM Khan spoke to the media, and assured, "As long as I am chancellor, there is no question that favouritism and nepotism will be allowed in matter of appointments."

The appointment of Priya Varghese came under the scanner after complaints were raised that she did not possess all the required qualifications.

Appointment of Priya Varghese under scanner

A recent reply to an RTI (Right to Information) threw light on the alleged irregularity in the appointment of Varghese. As per the RTI, among all the candidates who applied for the post, Varghese scored the lowest in research. However, she scored well in the interview round. She is also the one with the least experience, as per reports. Earlier, the Kerala Governor had sought a report from Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran on the alleged irregularity in Varghese's appointment.

Reports said that Varghese earlier worked as an Assistant Professor at the Kerala Varma College, Thrissur. In June 2022, she was appointed to the Kannur University.

The qualifications which are apparently required to become an associate professor are - a Ph.D degree and eight years of teaching experience, which Varghese reportedly did not have.