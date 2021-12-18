Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of Higher Education R Bindu over the issue of political interference in appointments at universities. He stated that it's difficult for him as he is unable to work in such environment. Khan reiterated his demand that Chief Minister should bring an ordinance to hand over the powers of the chancellor to CM himself.

Kerala Guv Slams CM Vijayan

"I am not able to work in this environment where I find too much political interference in the working of the university and the autonomy of the university is being completely eroded. Conflict comes when you assert your authority against some other authority. I have requested that you bring an ordinance, you become the chancellor, let anybody become the chancellor, but for me, it is not possible to see this kind of political interference," said Khan.

Expressing his displeasure over political appointments in state's universities Kerala Governor had sent a letter to Chief Minister on December 8."Everything is out. Minister (higher education) has written letters to me. The rules and the law clearly provide that there will be a selection committee that will be independent. They do not work even under the instruction of the chancellor. Here, the minister is writing a letter that such and such could be appointed," he told ANI.

CM Vijayan earlier reacted to the letter sent by the Governor and stated that the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University was signed by the Governor.

"The denial after signing Vice-Chancellor's appoitment was not correct. The rejection of the signed order may be due to other interference. Deviations in the Governor's position may be due to pressure. University chancellor post is not something that we are desire. We do not have any such intention. The government has not made any such move. What government wishes is that the Governor should continue in that post," he said.

Opposition Demands judicial enquiry

Amid the rift between the Kerala governer and chief minister, the opposition parties Congress and BJP have also criticized the state Government and CM for nepotism and political interference in universities. Opposition parties have further demanded judicial enquiry on all appointments in universities made by Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the last six years.

(With ANI Inputs)