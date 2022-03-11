Kerala HC Allows 10-year-old Rape Survivor To Medically Terminate 30-week-old Pregnancy

While maintaining its primary focus on the health of a 10-year-old rape survivor, on Thursday, March 10, the Kerala High Court allowed medical termination of the minor's 30-week-old pregnancy. The Kerala HC's order came to the fore despite having stated that the baby could survive the medicinal procedure; however, delay in abortion could lead to severe health complications impacting the survivor who was sexually violated, allegedly by her father.

"Since the victim child is only aged ten years, there is a chance for medical complication to her health. Considering the entire facts and circumstances of the case, according to me, this is a case in which this Court should invoke the jurisdiction keeping mind the Almighty," Justice PV Kunhikrishnan's order stated.

"This is a case in which this Court should invoke the jurisdiction keeping in mind the Almighty," it further read while coming to the aid of the 10-year-old girl.

Further, the Kerala HC directed the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram to carry out her medical termination. The Court's decision came despite a medical board, constituted to examine the survivor's health complications, mentioning there was a good 80% chance of the baby surviving the procedure.

Also, the Court asked the state government and the hospital to ensure the infant is provided with the requisite medical assistance if the abortion is unsuccessful and the baby is born alive. The judge mentioned that state and state agencies shall assume a cent per cent responsibility of the child if the parents of the rape survivor are reluctant or not willing to take care of the newborn.

In the case at hand, the mother of the rape survivor had filed a petition before the Court seeking termination of her daughter's pregnancy and the same was allowed by the Kerala HC judge concerned. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan termed the incident 'unfortunate' and empathised with the plight of the 10-year-old girl who became pregnant at such a young age.

The medical board's report stated that abortion would be unsuccessful despite surgery being performed. They also said that there were risks of neonatal morbidity and potential medical complications pertaining to the rape survivor's health.

It may be mentioned that the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act 1971 was amended on 25 March 1971, in a bid to further empower women's choice and right over their bodies. One of the key changes to the statute provides for increasing the upper gestation limit from 20 to 24 weeks for special categories of women, including survivors of rape, victims of incest and other women who are vulnerable, such as minors, differently-abled females, amongst others.