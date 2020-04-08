Kerala HC Asks Bar Council For Details Regarding Distribution Of Advocate Welfare Funds

Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Bar Council of Kerala to file a statement explaining the details of their proposal to distribute funds for the welfare of advocates.

Welfare of advocates

The matter will be heard on April 15 again after Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly passed an interim order on the petition filed by Advocates Mohammad Shah and P Abu Siddik.

The petition said, "The entire legal fraternity is eligible for the social security measures contemplated in Section 76 of the Kerala Court Fees and Suit Valuation Act, 1959. But when it is deposited in the account of Welfare Trust it will go only to the lawyers who have membership in the Welfare Trust, excluding others who do not have membership in the Welfare Trust.

Therefore the amendment to Section 76 of the Kerala Court Fees and Suit Valuation Act, 1959 done during the year 2016 and Section 3(2)(e) of the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund Act, 1980 do not fulfill the interest of the entire legal fraternity and therefore are not sustainable."

