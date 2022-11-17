Kerala HC Asks Kannur University To Reconsider Its Decision To Appoint CM Secretary’s Wife

In a big win for Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, the Kerala High Court on Thursday, November 17, allowed a petition against the proposed appointment of Priya Varghese as a Malayalam associate professor at Kannur University. Notably, Varghese is the wife of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary KK Ragesh.

The Kerala High Court has found that Varghese does not have the actual teaching experience as mandated by the UGC. The Kerala Governor had frozen her appointment on the allegation of nepotism. Notably, in an interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan asserted that certain appointments in the Universities of Kerala were based on nepotism.

The Kerala High Court has directed the competent authority to reconsider the credentials of Priya Varghese and decide if she should be on the ranked list.

#BREAKING | Vindication for Kerala Governor- HC asks Kannur University to reconsider its decision to appoint wife of Private Secretary to the Chief Minister as Associate Professor of Malayalam.



Watch:- https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/ERKd1xOlJF — Republic (@republic) November 17, 2022

Justice Devan Ramachandran said, "The candidate in question – Priya Varghese did not have the relevant period of actual teaching experience as stipulated under the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations of 2018."

Notably, the petition was filed by Assistant Professor Joseph Skaria of Malayalam at St. Berchmans College in Kerala's Changanassery. He contended that though Priya Varghese did not have the requisite teaching experience, she was called for an interview and the selection committee had given her first rank.

Observations by the Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court said, "Teaching experience can only be a real fact and not a fiction or an inference. It has to be actual and cannot be construed or inferred." The court further observed that some of the various spells of teaching experience claimed by Varghese cannot find favour in law.

It is worth mentioning that Priya Varghese had been proposed to be appointed as an associate professor in the Malayalam Department. This triggered a huge political row as she reportedly had the lowest research score but the highest in the interview round and was declared first in the selection process. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as Chancellor of Universities in the State had stayed her appointment and alleged that Kannur University’s move to appoint Varghese was political.