Kerala HC Cancels 'Civic' Chandran's Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Harassment Case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday set aside a sessions court order granting anticipatory bail to writer and social activist 'Civic' Chandran in a sexual harassment case against him on a complaint by a Dalit woman, saying he had knowledge that she belonged to SC community.

The sessions court had granted him the relief on the ground that the accused was a reformist and against the caste system and it was highly unbelievable that he would touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC).

Disagreeing with the findings of the lower court, Justice A Badharudeen said the fact that the accused and the complainant woman were very familiar to each other was discernible from prosecution records and therefore, his knowledge about her being a Dalit can be discerned from the materials available on record.

"Having appraised the facts of the case with a view to find whether a prima facie case is made out alleging commission of offences under section 3(2)(va) and 3(1)(w)(i) of the SC/ST Act, the said case is specifically made out," the high court said.

It also said that a non bailable offence under section 354 (molestation) of IPC was also made out in the instant case.

"In such a case, the finding entered into by the Special Judge giving a clean chit to the accused at the investigation stage itself cannot be justified so as to annul the entire prosecution even before completing the investigation.

"For the reasons above, I am inclined to set aside the observations in para.17 of the impugned order in particular and the impugned order as such," Justice Badharudeen said.

The high court also rejected the accused's plea for relief on medical grounds, saying that in cases involving serious offences under the SC/ST Act where anticipatory bail is specifically barred by the statute, mere illness of the accused is not a ground for granting the relief.

It said that on being arrested, if the accused is found to be suffering from any illness, the investigating officer (IO) can consider providing him proper medical aid.

With these directions, the high court directed Chandran to surrender before the IO within seven days "for subjecting himself for interrogation and medical examination, if any, for the purpose of investigation".

In its order, the judge also observed that it was mindful of the atrocities and sexual harassment against girl children, women and even minors regardless of their gender identity, in the society at large, including work places, schools and other educational institutions.

"Therefore, it is the need of the hour for all concerned, especially, the Investigating officers and the stakeholders to rise to the occasion and bestow their efforts to arrest the crimes and to give insight to the society in this regard.

"Therefore, it is the duty of all to work together in this endeavour, at the same time, to be vigilant in the matter of false implication also," it said.

The order came on the pleas by the state and the complainant challenging the relief granted to the writer on the ground that the lower court did not apply its mind properly to the facts of the case.

Chandran, on the other hand, claimed that the case was foisted upon him.

Opposing his contentions, the complainant had produced Whatsapp messages between the two of them and claimed that it was evident from the chats that there was an attitude of "lust" on the part of the accused towards the Dalit woman.

The high court said that when there is love between two persons, there is a "romantic, emotional, mental and spiritual connection accompanied sometimes by sexual or physical connection and the same can be experienced without lust".

"But when libido is behind the pretext of erotic love, the same is always sexual and physically driven without trace of love with veritable caliber," it added.

The Whatsapp messages relied on by the complainant would, prima facie, depict the latter form of approach on the part of the accused.

"Further, on perusal of the Whatsapp messages in between the defacto complainant and the accused produced along with the counter, it is easy to gather that when the accused sent messages under the latter category, the same was timely opposed and resisted by the de facto complainant.

"That shows that the de facto complainant never intended to have any sort of relationship either of the above categories with the accused and she intended to maintain a decent relationship as both were litterateurs," it said.

Chandran has been accused in two sexual harassment cases, one by a writer belonging to Dalit community, alleging sexual harassment by him during a book exhibition here in April.

The other was by a young writer, who accused him of sexual harassment during a book exhibition in town in February 2020.

He was granted anticipatory bail in both cases by the same sessions court, but was upheld by the high court only in respect of the 2020 case.

