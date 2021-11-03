Kerala HC: ‘Dangerous Proposition' To Remove PM's Photo From COVID Vaccine Certificate

While hearing a petition asking to remove the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, Kerala High Court on Tuesday reportedly said that it is a very dangerous proposition.

As per reports, Justice N Nagaresh said that someone else can come tomorrow and say that they don't like Mahatma Gandhi and want his photograph removed from the currency notes. In counter-argument, advocate Ajit Joy, who is representing the petitioner reportedly said that using the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes is in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Regulations while using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photos on vaccine certificates was not based on any provision.

In October, a plea was filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a COVID-19 vaccination certificate without PM Modi's photo embossed on it. After the petitioner got inoculated from a private hospital, he received a vaccination certificate that had the PM's photo along with his message - 'Medicine and strict control. Together India will defeat COVID-19' printed on it. Alleging that the national campaign against the novel coronavirus is being converted into a media campaign for the Prime Minister, he contended that the present vaccination certificate violates the fundamental rights of a citizen. Subsequently, a single-judge bench of Justice PB Suresh Kumar had directed the Kerala government and the Centre to file their response to the plea within two weeks.

PM Modi's Image On COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate To 'Reinforce Awareness': Government

In August, while responding to a question, Minister of State (MoS) for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had informed Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo on the COVID-19 vaccination certificate is to 'reinforce the message for creating awareness'. A question was raised in the upper house of the Parliament on whether it is necessary and compulsory to print the photograph of the Prime Minister on the COVID vaccination certificate. In the written reply, the MoS also added that it is to spread awareness amongst people to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour even after getting their anti-coronavirus jabs. Due to the 'evolving nature' of the virus, it is necessary to constantly remind people to follow the virus protocols, added Pawar.

"The photograph along with the message of the Prime Minister in the vaccination certificates reinforces the message for creating awareness about the importance of following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, in the larger public interest," she had further added.

The MoS had also clarified that the format of the vaccination certificate complies with the World Health Organization's (WHO) norms of message and presentation about the importance of following the protocols even after vaccination against the Coronavirus. ''All states and Union Territories are using CoWIN application for COVID-19 vaccination and vaccination certificates are generated through CoWIN in a standard format,'' the minister said.

Image: ANI, Representative