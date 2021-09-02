Kerala HC Directs Bevco To Relocate Liquor Stores Amid COVID-19 To Avoid 'catastrophy'

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) to comply with the Excise Commissioner's directives to shift or relocate the liquor stores to avoid gathering of long queues amid COVID-19.

A single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that following its intervention, long queues have been eliminated to some extent outside liquor shops, and the state has not witnessed the third wave of COVID yet. "Otherwise, we would have been sitting on a catastrophic time bomb by now," it said.

The court directed the Kerala government to inform it about the actions taken on the recommendations of the Excise Commissioner to shift certain outlets and provide basic facilities to people. It said the directions of the excise department are binding upon Bevco.

The directions were made during the hearing of a contempt of court petition, claiming non-compliance of its 2017 judgment, under which the state government and Bevco were directed to ensure that no disturbance is caused to businesses and residents of an area in the Thrissur due to a liquor outlet there.

Long queues outside liquor stores disrupt business

In its defense, the counsel for Bevco said that it has relocated three of its outlets that were obstructing the petitioner’s business on Kuruppam road. The counsel submitted that 24 more stores, found to be lacking necessary infrastructure, would be shifted immediately. Bevco informed that it had requested the Excise Commissioner to permit 38 outlets with better facilities to continue to function on the current premises.

To this, the court said, "Long queues were still seen in front of certain liquor shops. However, the Court was keeping silent. Because the Court believed that the Excise Commissioner and the state government would take actions to avoid such queues."

"BevCo might be the highest revenue-generating industry in the state. But it could not gloat that it was doing a good job as the people were forced to go to the public health system because of it. You should see the fallout. Look at the number of people likely to be affected by COVID-19," Devan Ramachandran said.

The matter has been adjourned till September 16.

(With inputs from agency)