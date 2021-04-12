Kerala HC Directs EC To Conduct Polls To 3 Rajya Sabha Seats During Current Assembly Term

On Monday, the Kerala High Court directed the Election Commission to conduct the elections to the three Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant on April 21 during the term of the present Assembly. With the impending retirement of IUML's Abdul Wahab, KK Ragesh of CPI(M) and Congress' Vayalar Ravi, the ECI had earlier announced that the election for their seats will be held on April 12. However, this notification was withdrawn in the wake of a reference received from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Ministry held, "If the elections to elect new members to the Council of States are held on 12th April 2021 as suggested, the popular will, which is already recorded in the ballot box consequent to the Assembly Elections already held on 6th April 2021, it may not reflect the will of the people. In view of the above, the Commission may kindly revisit the issue". This move attracted Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's ire as the MLAs of the outgoing Assembly dominated by the LDF could have got the chance to elect the three new members. Subsequently, the secretary of the Legislative Assembly and CPI(M) MLA S Sharma approached the HC seeking relief.

During the last hearing, ECI standing counsel Deepu Lal Mohan placed a statement before a single-judge bench of Justice PV Asha. He mentioned that a senior advocate had also endorsed the stance propounded by the Ministry of Law and Justice. On the other hand, Assistant Solicitor General P Vijayakumar refuted the notion that the Centre was trying to arm-twist the Centre.

The HC verdict

Quoting the provisions of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Article 80(4) of the Constitution, Justice Asha held that the election process should be completed before the retirement of Kerala MLAs so as to have the full strength of members in Rajya Sabha to represent the state. She maintained that the power of amending the election schedule can be invoked only if there is any law and order situation or any practical impossibility, which is not the case in the present scenario. Weighing in on the communication received from the Ministry of Law and Justice, the HC made it clear that the EC cannot be influenced merely on the basis of a reference.