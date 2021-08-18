Kerala HC Directs Karnataka To Allow Keralites Facing Dire Emergencies To Enter State

Amid the growing cases of COVID-19 infections in the state, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday permitted interstate travel from Kerala to Karanataka for emergency purposes. In an interim order issued by the Kerala HC, it directs the Karnataka government to allow people to enter the state if they are facing dire emergencies such as death in the family or medical treatment, irrespective of the mode of transportation used.

Kerala HC allows interstate travel to Karnataka amid COVID spike

The Division Bench chaired by Justice Shaji P Chaly and Justice Badharudeen issued the order and moved the case to 25 August for further consideration. The court also gave directions to lift the travel ban for regular commuters and students from Kerala.

The Court's decision came after a petition was filed by MLA from Manjeswaram Assembly Constituency in Kerala, AKM Ashraf, who sought directions from the Central Government for relaxing the requirement of negative RT-PCR reports for people travelling on a daily basis. His petition also sought for opening the borders of Karnataka with Kerala.

MLA Ashraf filed the petition saying that the Karnataka government has been restricting patients from travelling to the state in a private vehicle. Responding to the petition, the court has now ordered that as per COVID SOPs, patients should not be restricted from travelling. Thereafter, patients in private vehicles should be allowed to enter Karnataka with necessary documents. Also, people travelling for jobs and education should not be restricted.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala has been recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases in comparison to other states. As the figures seem to fall across the country, Kerala recorded around 21,613 fresh cases and 127 deaths on Tuesday.

(With inputs from ANI)

