Kerala HC directs state govt to forthwith prohibit strike by its employees

Kochi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the LDF government to forthwith issue orders prohibiting its employees from abstaining from work as part of the two-day nationwide strike.

The interim direction was issued by a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly on a PIL by one Chandra Chooden Nair S.

The order was confirmed by advocate Sajith Kumar V who appeared for the petitioner in the matter.

He said that the court was of the view that the strike by the government servants was illegal as the same is prohibited under their service rules.

The petitioner, in his plea, has contended that the state was encouraging its employees to go on strike against the central government by paying them salary for the days when they abstain from work.

The government employees were abstaining from work in support of the two-day nationwide strike -- on March 28 and 29 -- called by a joint forum of central trade unions.

The joint forum has given a call for a nationwide strike to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers and people. PTI HMP SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)