Kerala HC Issues Interim Stay On Two Orders Passed By Lakshadweep Administrator Amid Row

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, June 22 issued an interim stay on two orders issued by the Lakshadweep administration under its new administrator Praful Khoda Patel. The Lakshadweep Administrator has filed two pleas, first one is the closing of the dairy farms, while the second one is to remove non-vegetarian foods like chicken and meats from the schools' midday meals. However, the court put a stay on the orders and stated that no further action will be taken on both these pleas until a counter-affidavit is filed.

A two-bench division bench, that comprised of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly stayed these orders on a PIL filed by the lawyer Ajmel Ahmed, who is a native of Kavaratti, Lakshadweep. The Court has demanded the Union government to submit a counter-affidavit. The HC directed that the next hearing on this PIL will be considered again next week, until then no further action will be initiated on these orders.

On May 21, these orders were passed by the Director, Department of Animal Husbandry. The order directed to immediately close down all the dairy farms run by Animal Husbandry Department. It also directed the veterinary units to dispose of the available animals like bulls and calves by auction, after giving wide publication and other formalities.

Lakshadweep Administration Denies Plan To Shift Jurisdiction

On Sunday night, the Lakshadweep administration rubbished a report which suggested that it is mulling shifting its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court. PTI had reported this proposal was mooted after 23 applications including 11 writ petitions were filed against the decisions taken by the Union Territory's administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Speaking to ANI, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali made it clear that no such proposal was under consideration. As per Article 241 of the Constitution, only the Parliament has the power to shift the jurisdiction of a High Court.

"News about shifting of the jurisdiction from Kerala to Karnataka is baseless & is devoid of truth. There's no proposal of Lakshadweep Administration to shift its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court," said S Asker Ali.

Political turmoil in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep has been witnessing an uproar against its administrator Praful Khoda Patel for the past few weeks. The chaos started after Patel introduced the new reforms on the island which many claimed to be against the interest of the locals. As a mark of protest against the Lakshadweep administration and administrator, the residents of observed a 12-hour hunger strike. Some of his objectionable' decisions are:-

Altering COVID SOPs leading to COVID case surge

A new Goonda Act

Ban on the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products

Lifting the ban on alcohol consumption

Demolishing the sheds where fishermen stored nets and other equipment citing violation of the Coast Guard Act

Mandating the use of Mangalore port instead of the Beypore port for freight transit

Termination of casual and contractual labourers' jobs in govt

A complaint was registered against Aisha Sultana for accusing the Centre of using COVID as a 'bio-weapon' against the people of Lakshadweep.

